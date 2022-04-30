Roundup: Trevor Bauer Suspended Two Years; Blake Lively to Direct 'Seconds'; Day 2 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
Drop everything because there is a giant squid on the shores of Japan ... Hollywood Brown asked for a trade and Lamar Jackson knew about it ... How military technology reaches Russia in breach of U.S. export controls ... Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I am best player in history of MLS ... Judge rejects Trump bid to end $10,000-a-day contempt fine ... MLB suspended Trevor Bauer two years ... Former Idaho lawmaker guilty of raping intern ... Stocks tanked on Friday finishing off a brutal month ... Jon Watts backs out as director of "Fantastic Four" ... Blake Lively books directorial debut with "Seconds" ... Hope Solo enters treatment after DWI ... Lamar Jackson knew Marquise Brown trade was coming ... Boris Becker sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison ... Duke poaches top recruiter from Kentucky's staff ... Jameson Williams expects to be ready for training camp ...
Canada offered a tax credit for digital news subscriptions. Here's how it's going [Nieman Lab]
It's an incredible time to be a wide receiver in the NFL [The Ringer]
Who's to blame for Isaiah Wong -- Miami NIL situation? [The Athletic]
Day 2 NFL draft winners and losers [Yahoo Sports]
Elon Musk isn't buying Twitter to defend free speech [The Atlantic]
Everyone is saying the Cowboys nailed their first round pick, just ask them [The Big Lead]
Beautiful tribute for a friend by Scott Van Pelt.
The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out.
Conan O'Brien's assistant Sona is too loud for the podcast.
Beastie Boys -- "An Open Letter to NYC"