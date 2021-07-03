Roundup: Trevor Bauer Placed on Leave; Zendaya Is Dating Tom Holland; Lightning One Win Away from Stanley Cup
Trevor Bauer placed on leave following sexual assault allegations ... Elsa is the first hurricane of 2021 season ... U.S. leaves last Afghan base ... Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month ... S&P 500, Nasdaq hit highs after encouraging jobs report ... U.S. jobs market continues rebound with solid month ... Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating ... "Forever Purge," "Boss Baby 2" earn $1.3 million in previews ... Dallas Cowboys to be featured on "Hard Knocks" ... Italy beat Belgium at Euro 2020 ... Spain beat Switzerland in a crazy round of penalty kicks ... Heisman trust pushes Reggie Bush decision on to NCAA ... Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6 ... Mets and Twins discussing Josh Donaldson deal ... The Lightning are on the verge of Stanley Cup sweep ... A look at the first offer for Ben Simmons ... Zach Wilson's mom won't quit social media ...
Reasonable expectations for rookie QBs in 2021 [Sports Illustrated]
Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable [Yahoo Sports]
Trae Young's electrifying first playoff run is only the beginning [The Ringer]
An oral history of Independence Day on its 25th anniversary [The Hollywood Reporter]
The best albums of 2021 so far [Variety]
The top 50 players in the 2021 MLB Draft [CBS Sports]
Even if the Mavericks get Kawhi Leonard they have a big problem [The Big Lead]
Malcolm Gladwell faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
This video is insane:
I don't know guys, I think Don Mattingly was pretty upset here:
Shohei Ohtani is still hitting bombs:
Yeah, this is pretty obviously a red card:
Matthew Sweet -- "Sick of Myself"
Saturday bonus music: Pete Droge -- "If You Don't Love Me (I'll Kill Myself)"