Travis Kelce Trademarks Dumbest Signature Catchphrase Since Ryan Lochte's 'Jeah'
Travis Kelce has reached the final stages of celebrity: filing trademarks that no normal person could possibly care about. What better way to celebrate losing to the 2023 Denver Broncos? According to People, Kelce has filed trademarks for "Flight 87," "Alright Nah," "KillaTrav" and "Kelce's Krunch." Oh, and Travis Kelce has also filed a trademark for "Travis Kelce."
According to the article, "alright nah," is Kelce's "signature catchphrase." You may recognize it from his podcast or if you've ever heard someone say "alright now," but slightly different.
It is amazing to see some of the ridiculous things that people try to trademark. It's been more than a decade since Ryan Lochte tried (?) to trademark "Jeah!" which he described as meaning "almost everything." When was the last time you saw a t-shirt or gold chain that said jeah? Exactly.
There's obviously nothing wrong with an athlete or celebrity taking control of their own name, image and likeness. And this has probably been going on for longer than we know, but with the 24/7 newscycle constantly looking for content, we usually hear about these trademarks now. And they are almost always super dumb. Like when Deion Sanders started trademarking phrases back when Colorado was good a month ago.
That's how you know that Kelce has truly arrived. First Taylor Swift puts him on the map and then he heads to the patent office to tell a person with a desk job that people call him "KillaTrav" in between the filming of various insurance commercials. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to trademark what a time to be alive, which is a catchphrase I just made up and say all the time without annoying my friends at all.