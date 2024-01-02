Professional Lip-Readers On If Travis Kelce Told Taylor Swift He Loves Her: Hell If We Know
By Kyle Koster
Yesterday the sporting world was rocked by the news that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, two 34-year-olds who appear to be in a committed romantic relationship, kiss each other on the mouth. Or at the very least, lock lips for very special occasions — like the calendar flipping over to a new year.
But get this. The news doesn't end there. Swifties and Kelcies alike have combed over this footage with great tenacity and believe that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have told his famous girlfriend that he loves her.
TMZ has the EXCLUSIVE details.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are really feeling the love now -- this video of them kissing to ring in the New Year also shows him saying "I love you" to her ... in the view of Swifties, that is.
Fans are certainly convinced he dropped the L-word just as they smooched at midnight. Watch and decide for yourself -- the speculation is it happens in the first few seconds of the clip.
The outlet went ahead and ran this theory by some expert lip-readers in a piece that will surely be up for a Peabody and, guess what, they concluded the exact same thing you concluded.
However, we've checked with a few professional lip readers -- some who've testified in high-profile court cases -- and they tell TMZ ... the video is far too blurry to confirm the public declaration of love.
So, we'll never know precisely what sweet nothings the NFL star whispered to the singer while packing on the PDA -- unless they reveal it -- but, it wouldn't be all that weird if they did exchange 'I love yous" ... they've been dating at least 6 months now.
If I were a lip-reader-for-hire, this would be my go-to. Simply saying that every video is far too blurry to confirm. You'd never get in trouble doing it that way. What a racket.