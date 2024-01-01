Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Totally Made Out as the Clock Struck Midnight
By Kyle Koster
Brace yourself, folks, because this is the big one we've all been waiting for. Reports are coming into the newroom that suggest 34-year-old Travis Kelce kissed his 34-year-old girlfriend Taylor Swift when the clock struck midnight last night. In public! Where people could see!
And sure enough, a somewhat authentic-looking video of the lip-locking has found its way onto the internet.
ZOMG. Celebrities really are just like us. Once that calendar flips over to the next year, the carnal urges take over. The Guardian felt solid enough journalistically to categorize this bout of tonsil hockey "passionate." A few different times, too, because they say the accompanying embrace was as passionate as the makeout sesh.
This is pretty big. There's been a tremendous amount of speculation about these two people who will become legally old enough to run for president in 2024 and if their romantic relationship includes pressing lips against lips but this is, like, the strongest evidence that behind closed doors, they definitely kiss. Maybe a lot!
Just a big day all around for the couple. Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs capture their eighth consecutive AFC West title and Swift got David Alexrod of all people in Main Character trouble.