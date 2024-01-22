Travis Kelce Flashes Heart to Taylor Swift After Scoring Touchdown in Buffalo
Travis Kelce scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round. The Bills completely lost Kelce in coverage and he caught a wide open pass from Patrick Mahomes. Kelce celebrated by throwing the ball into the stands, blowing a kiss, and then making a heart with his hands in the direction of Taylor Swift.
At least we assume the hand signal was meant for Swift. It might have been meant for his shirtless brother. Or maybe is mother. Or maybe one of the many other people who travel the country supporting Kelce as he tries to get the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season.
Whoever it was directed at, Swift may have missed it because she was celebrating in the box. Safe from the cold and the snowballs that Bills fans love to throw.
For those of you keeping track, this was Kelce's first touchdown since November 20th. He had three catches for 66 yards in the first half against Buffalo.