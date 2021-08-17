Clean-Shaven Travis Kelce Is a Trip
Travis Kelce is one of the most productive tight ends in football. He's also one of its most productive bachelors, having parlayed his good looks into a star turn in a reality show before finding himself a steady girlfriend. That's what we call a dual threat, folks.
His ascension to A-list NFL star has come against a backdrop of neatly manicured facial hair. So much so that it's tough to find pictures of him with a smooth face under our subscription service. Most of the stills show a man confident in his goatee.
Kelce has now decided to tell a different story with his face at Chiefs training camp. Below is a three-slide presentation showing the transformation from scruff to mustache to baby face. It's quite a journey.
And here is the final stage of the metamorphosis.
... Who is that?
People are chronically over-exaggerating just how different people look with or without facial hair but in this case it's really is quite jarring. Unsettlingly so even.
Kelce seems to have heard the feedback — that all this is superweird — and has a plan to address it.
Here's hoping the beard is back sooner rather than later. This country needs normalcy now more than ever.