Travis Kelce Went Wild at the Kansas City Chiefs' Victory Parade
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 05 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade took place today in Kan... Missouri and it was wild from the start. A police chase preceded the parade and then Patrick Mahomes took over. Throwing footballs to fans and catching and chugging beers. Also at the center of it all, much to the delight of Travis Kelce, was Travis Kelce.
The tight end was sporting a $20,000 Louis Vuitton jacket and showering in beer most of the day. Eventually, he found his way to a microphone. That's when Kelce, wearing a wrestling championship belt, shouted out current and former teammates, troops from WWI and Andy Reid. All in all, it was a great branding opportunity seized for Kelce after his AFC Championship Game postgame shenanigans.