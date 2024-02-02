Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Were the One Thing Larry David Didn't Want to Talk About on 'TODAY'
Larry David had an eventual visit to TODAY yesterday as he made an incredible number of headlines for attacking Elmo. No one really knew how to process LD going after the small beloved puppet and he was forced to apologize before the show could move on. Once it did David sat down to talk with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The conversation started with David saying they could talk about whatever they wanted to talk about, which Kotb and Guthrie took as an invitation to bring up the one thing David said he didn't want to talk about - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
"I used the S-word once before on this show, some years ago. I'm prepared to use it again in the answer to that question and I think you know it's I don't give a..."
This would have been in reference to David's 2017 appearance ahead of the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
The lesson as always is that you should not tell Larry that women find bald men more attractive or ever ask him about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. At least not if you're hosting a morning talk show.