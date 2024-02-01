Larry David Fought Elmo on the 'Today Show'
By Kyle Koster
Elmo got up nice and early this morning to swing by the Today Show and talk about his uber-viral tweet where he asked everyone how they were doing. The red little monster had a very nice conversation with Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Really professional stuff from Elmo as he was measured and composed well beyond his 3.5 years in front of a national television audience and next to his dad. By the way, Elmo has a dad. We don't hear about the dad nearly enough. What's the dad's story?
Anyway, Larry David was also a guest in advance of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Apparently these two have beef and it spilled out into a horrifying scene behind the big, comfy couch as the funnyman put his hands on Elmo and appeared to swing on the little guy's father.
When we first heard about this incident we were tremendously skeptical, but here's video from the show's official page.
David was forced to apologize, even though you could tell Al Roker really enjoyed having his forecast delayed. Elmo accepted that apology, but if you look closely at his dad you can see the gears grinding, possibly envisioning a healthy payout.
Look, this is a tremendously funny thing to do. If the puppeteer had gotten legitimately mad (and we'll probably find out this was all a bit) and rose to actually fight David, we're looking at one of the most hilarious moments ever to appear on television.
Maybe next time.