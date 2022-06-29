Roundup: Travis Barker Hospitalized; Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony; Serena Williams Lost at Wimbledon
Travis Barker hospitalized in LA ... You'll be getting another Hocus Pocus movie whether you want it or not ... Did you hear about the Cassidy Hutchinson testimony ... As the New Media butts up against Old Media, both sides could do everyone a favor and calm down ... The Guardians duo carrying Jamaica's baseball legacy ... 2022 MLB All-Star Game hats released for all teams ... Stock futures flat heading into Wednesday ... CEO Bob Chapek got a new contract from Disney ... Texas judge blocks enforcement of pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban ... "Fifty Shades of Gray" was surrounded by an incredible amount of drama ... Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills ... Elmo got his COVID vaccine ... 19-year old threatened a shooting at an Amazon warehouse in San Antonio ... Solar powered umbrellas recalled ...
It’s possible to be a journalist and a human, despite what you may have heard [Poynter]
The Jazz hired Celtics assistant Wil Hardy to be their next head coach [Sports Illustrated]
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison [NPR]
Donald Trump threw his lunch against the wall [The Big Lead]
Jalen Ramsey had an issue with his crackers after surgery [New York Post]
Serena Williams lost in the first round at Wimbledon [ESPN]
In case you see this (funny) video showing someone living inside New York's Astor Place cube, know that it is old and fake. [Mashable]
Friend of the site Mike Camerlengo broke down the film on Mac Jones.
In case you wonder how Vladimir Guererro keeps it tight.
Had the video for 'Sad Sweetheart of the Rodeo" embedded, but then saw there was a late night version featuring Craig Kilborn. Enjoy the time capsule.