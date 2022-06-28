Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Donald Trump Threw Lunch Against Wall
Cassidy Hutchinson has the world's attention on Tuesday as she testifies before the House Jan. 6 Committee. The former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told some pretty explosive stories about the lead-up to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. One was particularly vivid and involved Donald Trump hurling his lunch at a wall.
Hutchinson alleged that when Attorney General William Barr told the AP there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, Trump lost it. He proceeded to throw his lunch against the wall. Hutchinson claimed she helped clean it up, including attempting to clean up the ketchup that was dropping off the walls.
This, of course, wasn't the craziest story of the day and isn't the one that will make the most news. That involved Trump attempting to grab the steering wheel of "The Beast" and engaging in a physical altercation with Secret Service members. Still, the image of Trump staining the walls of the White House with ketchup by hurling his lunch at them is ... fairly on brand.