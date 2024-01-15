Tony Romo Made a Weird Martin Luther King Jr. Comment While CBS Showed a Snowman
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz climbed into a very cold booth in Western New York on Monday to call the Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. It also happened to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which led to Jim Nantz doing a read for the NFL's collaboration with the Realizing the Dream foundation. Without wanting there to be any dead air, Romo then jumped in to say, "What a day. Martin Luther King Jr... deserves to have a day named after him." Yes...
There was just something weird about the way he said it. It was completely harmless, of course, but there was just something awkward about the way he said it. Like he was talking about an MVP who wasn't a unanimous selection and was trying to justify it.
Or maybe it wasn't weird at all and it was just something about the way CBS cut to a snowman while he was saying it that made it weird. I don't know. However you feel about Romo or the snowman, let's all just agree that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an excellent holiday. That's probably not too much to ask, right Jim?