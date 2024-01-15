Bills Fan Makes Very Nice Poster, Spells Jim Nantz's Name Wrong
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo called the AFC Wild Card Game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon for CBS. Nantz and Romo showed up to call the game despite the bad weather and at least one Bills fan appreciated the effort, making a sign that called the duo the "greatest NFL broadcast team" and told them that "Buffalo loves you." Unfortunately, the fan spelled Nantz wrong.
Good ol' Jim Nance. Buffalo loves the guy. One of the best to ever do it.
So what happened here? Is this someone who had only heard Nantz's sultry voice calling legendary games who never happened to catch his name on a chyron at the start of a game? Or is this spellcheck run amok? Proof that computers will never completely replace humans when it comes to something like making a big sign for a sporting event?
Whatever happened here, if you're such a fan why didn't you stay home so you could listen to Nantz and Romo from the comfort of your own living room? All we know for sure is that this person is going to get home and see their sign on the DVR and be devastated when someone points out the error.