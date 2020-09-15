Why Aren't Tony Romo and Jim Nantz Calling Texans-Ravens in Week 2?
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 15 2020
CBS released its broadcast lineup for NFL Week 2 and for some reason their No. 1 booth isn't getting their No. 1 primetime game. Or, at least their No. 1 primetime game in my opinion.
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will call the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can make the argument that any game featuring Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1 game, especially when that game is being played in LA's new stadium, but not when you have the Baltimore Ravens facing off against the Houston Texans during the same timeslot.
Far be it for me to assume I know more than television producers who make these decisions, but the eye test tells me Ravens-Texans is the better game here. Not only do you have the defending MVP in Lamar Jackson playing against fellow superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson, but presumably that game will be more competitive than the Chiefs beating up on an inferior Chargers squad that barely squeaked by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Throw in the fact that Jackson looked unstoppable in Week 1 and Watson struggled and you have the makings of a great set-up.
The secondary storylines around Ravens-Texans are also superior. The Texans are trying to avoid going 0-2, the Ravens are trying to prove their opening-week thumping of the hapless Browns was no fluke and Bill O'Brien is seemingly coaching for his job this season. Those are better than a fan-less franchise playing their first game in their new, empty stadium which was already featured on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Rams-Cowboys) against the defending Super Bowl champs who already proved in Week 1 that they're positioned for another strong run.
Again, there's a lot more that goes into these decisions and I don't know all those inner workings. But while Romo and Nantz are calling a game that could be over at halftime, I'll be listening to Kevin Harlan and Trent Green (great broadcast booth in their own right) break down what's happening in a game that actually matters.