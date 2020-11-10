Tony La Russa Used the 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Defense During DUI Arrest

ESPN obtained the full arrest report for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa's DUI charge.



"Do you see my ring?" La Russa said to the arresting officer. "I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person. I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother."



