Viewers Horrified By Depiction of Chicken Cutlets on Tommy DeVito Graphic
By Kyle Koster
The Tommy DeVito phenomenon is wonderful. There are shades of Linsanity. His ascendence to New York Giants starting quarterback job while living at home and being aggressively Italian feels like the sequel to Big Fan (2009). It's very fun and very much something from, like, 12 years ago. DeVito has brought an incredible cast of characters to the table read and they all seem capable of stealing any scene they are in. And everyone is having fun with it before it gets too annoying — like social media when New York City is experiencing rain- or snow-fall. The moment must be leveraged and tackled from every angle.
So we get vignettes like the one that aired on ESPN/ABC's Monday Night Football twofer last night where they put some toothpicks in chicken cutlets showing how the young signalcaller has taken the league by storm by being slightly better than Tim Tebow. And then we get people upset that the cutlets were not depicted correctly.
Hell yes. There are so many more horrifying things in the world everyone could be talking about and instead we're litigating the juiciness or lack thereof of a regional delicacy. And to be clear, the critics have a point. Those things look like scones. Day-old scones at that.
But chicken cutlets — and forgive me here — aren't exactly the most appetizing item to begin with. Breaded chicken ... overrated. Anyway, we're going to enjoy the DeVito era and all its stupidity until it ends. You're encouraged to do the same.