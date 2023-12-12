Tommy DeVito's Friends and Family Kiss Each Other Upon Discovering He Has the Makings of a Varsity Athlete
By Kyle Koster
Tommy DeVito has been starting at quarterback for the New York Giants and sort of Tim Tebow-ing his way to victories. But did you know that he's also Italian? It's a storyline that's gone mysteriously uncovered during his little run and we hope to learn more about this in the future. DeVito has continued to use his arm and legs with some measure of success in one of the Monday Night Football games against the Green Bay Packers and this impressive scramble set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.
And wouldn't you know — ESPN found his friends in the family in the stands for a reaction shot.
They did not disappoint.
And more:
The sports and pop culture crossover here is genuinely impressive. As a non-partial observer, sure, it's mildly annoying and one-note. As a purveyor of quick sports blogs, on the other hand, I appreciate how electric DeVito's support staff is from the moment they show up to the tailgate to the moment the game their favorite quarterback is playing in gets decided by a field goal.
In all seriousness, this is legitimately a fun story. There are so many laughs to be had and it feels like a throwback to a simpler era of sports fandom. Kinda hope it lasts for a while.