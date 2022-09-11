Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing When He Left Bucs Training Camp For Two Weeks
Tom Brady will embark upon his 23rd NFL season on Sunday evening. The lead-up to this one was obviously much different than all the others. Brady retired for a month before deciding to come back, and then took off for almost two weeks during training camp. What Brady was up to when he left Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August became an object of some fascination with football fans everywhere.
Ian Rapoport has been on the forefront of that reporting campaign and today he finally dropped the news we've all been waiting to hear: Brady was not, in fact, doing The Masked Singer as part of his lucrative contract with Fox. He was merely on vacation with his family in the Bahamas. Per Rapoport:
As for his 11-day hiatus, sources say Brady spent the bulk of it in the Bahamas at a private resort with his family, making good on a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife, Gisele, that he would vacation with them in August for the first time in two decades. During his time off, the Bucs left him alone to be with his family, fully respectful. There were no football conversations, the source said, no playbooks mailed to the Bahamas. It was his personal situation, and they allowed him to live.
This was one of the top guesses when Brady left before things got weird and it all became a borderline conspiracy theory. It makes perfect sense-- Brady retired, planned a pre back-to-school family vacation, and didn't want to back out of the commitment when he decided to play again. Nothing weird going on here.
It will be interesting to see if Brady is at all affected by the lesser practice time. Probably not. But if he struggles, the takes will be hot in that department.