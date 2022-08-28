Tom Brady Has a Lot of S--t Going On
Tom Brady just got back from an 11-day break in the middle of training camp. His absesnce was excused and planned, but unannounced until it happened. No one knows where Brady was or what he was going, but he looked sharp on Saturday night so should anyone really care? Still, you've got to ask as the media did following the Bucs final preseason game last night. Brady's answer, as usual, was not an answer.
“It's all personal. Everyone has different situations they are dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45-years old, man. There’s a lot of sh!t going on. Just have to figure out life the best you can. It is a continuous process.”
This is literally an answer for anyone to use whenever anyone asks them anything. There's a lot of shit going on. Just have to figure out life. Thanks Tom. The weird part is that every NFL player has a lot of shit going on and he's the only guy who can get away with just skipping a week and a half of training camp like and no one will say anything about it. Of course, he's the only 45-year old, seven time Super Bowl champion, perenial MVP candidate we have ever seen or will ever see so the rules should be different for him. Which is why if anyone could be honest here, it's Brady. And yet...
It seems that the only way we'll ever find out what Brady was really doing is if he shows up on the next season of The Masked Singer. Other than that, it will remain a mystery and you can guess whatever you want and you'll never be proven wrong because there's a lot of shit going on and you're just trying to figure out life too.