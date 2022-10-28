Tom Brady's Super Bowl Chances Have Never Been Better
Tom Brady came back to play football after a Scaramucci-length retirement and that decision has not played out as he hoped. He was once again quite pedestrian during a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. His team is now 3-5, which is not an insurmountable hole in the very pedestrian NFC South, yet anyone with eyes can identify an unpleasant vibe. There is a bright side for the 45-year-old, however. It sure sounds like he's a lock to appear in Super Bowl LVII.
Per Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Fox is more likely than not to get Touchdown Tom on television for the big event.
“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” said a source. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”
Fox is already drawing up contingency plans on how to feature the 45-year-old Brady in its Super Bowl coverage from Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023, said sources.
The most ambitious strategy calls for the seven-time Super Bowl champ to be the third man in on a three-person broadcast booth with Fox’s No. 1 NFL team of Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt.
But it’s more likely Brady would serve as an analyst on the Big Game version of “Fox NFL Sunday,” along with Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, and Jay Glazer.
Look, planning ahead is important but this is a dangerous game. Even suggesting Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl is a form of counting out Tom Brady. I wouldn't advise it, even though I did it several weeks ago and have only been supported in that the theory that it's over for him by lackluster on-field production and success.
Brady got a huge contract because he's unmatched in name recognition. And consensus opinion is that he'll be excellent on television. Yet it is a bit weird how little we've heard or thought about this eventual partnership. Probably because there's so much going on with and around this guy. One wouldn't be insane if they had some doubts about Brady calling football games on Fox for a full decade, but then again, who knows what the future holds?