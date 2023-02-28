Please Let Tom Brady Explore a Stand-Up Comedy Career
Tom Brady has a $375 million contract waiting for him at Fox Sports. He has his podcast, recently renewed for multiple years, to keep him occupied as he makes the hard transition from playing field to pure personality. But the heart wants what the heart wants, even if those desires may seem strange or humorous to the public.
So with a handful of salt grains and a wry smile, we present this report from Radar Online, which is borderline unbelievable yet cleared the bar to publish. It says Brady is itching to get in the stand-up comedy game and those in his inner circle are trying to talk him out of it.
According to sources, “Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late,” said a source who heard the football star’s material.“
As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy,” added the insider.
Radar cites multiple sources who say the former quarterback's experience with 80 For Brady inflated his ego and positive feedback from co-stars made him feel like "an All-Pro" comic. It is simply an amazing piece of content.
“He does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious,” said the sports insider.
But the overall scouting report is not promising, according to a source who got his hands on a couple of the quarterback’s kickers. One of his less-than-funny fumbles that landed with a thud with one Hollywood comedy writer was “What did the linebacker say to the flight attendant? Put me in coach!”
Alright, perhaps the problem lies within the Hollywood comedy writer who didn't appreciate what is clearly a fantastic joke. Imagine piling into a small stand-up club, gulping down the three required drinks, and watching as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady strode onto the stage. What a dream night that would be.
We're understandably a bit rattled at the revelation because Brady has not exactly marketed himself as the funny guy. His social media stuff has been pretty decent in the dad humor zone and his celebrity would ensure he got a strong, positive reaction.
There's no way any of this is actually going to happen. But now that it's been presented as a possibility, we need to see it.