SiriusXM Signs Multiyear Renewal with Tom Brady's 'Let's Go!' Podcast
SiriusXM has inked a multiyear renewal to air Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, meaning that the soon-to-be face of Fox Sports will not be taking a complete gap year before earning some of that $375 million deal.
The show, which will be embarking on its third season, became a reservoir for updates on Brady's uncertain future over the previous two years. It will continue each week on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio channels and following those airings the full-length podcast versions of Gray’s extended conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald will be available in the SXM App, the company announced.
“As the greatest quarterback in history steps away from the field and embarks on the next chapter of his career, SiriusXM will be the place to hear him talk about it all in his own words,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “Tom, Larry and Jim have produced so many ‘must listen’ moments so far in their first two seasons of Let’s Go! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show, allowing fans to connect with two of the greatest players to ever play the game. We are thrilled to extend our relationship and now make Let’s Go! available exclusively for our subscribers.”
Brady is empirically the most sought-after sports media personality, so this is a major boon for Sirius. It will be illuminating to see how the show transforms now that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is truly done playing competitive football. And how much he uses the opportunity to hone his on-air voice before debuting on television.
We're going to be hearing an awful lot of this guy going forward. Might as well get used to it.