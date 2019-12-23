Tom Brady Sr. Says He's Banned From Talking to Media in Media Interview By Liam McKeone | Dec 23 2019 Tom Brady Sr. | Elsa/Getty Images

Tom Brady Sr. is in the news more often than the vast majority of men who have sons in the NFL. But, then again, his son isn't just any NFL player. When it comes to someone as high-profile as Tom Brady the quarterback, everyone in his circle is subject to the spotlight.

Brady Sr. seems to enjoy that spotlight, however. He's never been shy about speaking his mind to the media about the way his son is treated, most notably when he ripped Roger Goodell over DeflateGate. He also fanned the flames of Brady's potential departure from New England earlier this month by saying his future with the Patriots was up to Bill Belichick.

Given the fact that his son doesn't seem to particularly relish any attention that doesn't revolve around his play, it didn't come as a shock when Brady Sr. revealed he was effectively banned from talking to the media by Brady. The one problem is that he said that... in an interview... with the Boston Globe. Also known as the media. From the interview with Stan Grossfeld:

[Brady Sr.] already had been semi-seriously "banned" by his son fro speaking to the media two years ago. "He's told me, 'Dad, please respect my privacy'," said Tom Sr. "'If you say something, it comes back to me'."

Brady Jr. was likely not thrilled to hear about all that, but had a light-hearted attitude when asked about his father during his recurring Monday appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show:

“Well apparently he doesn’t listen because he’s still talking to the media," Brady said in response to the story. "My dad, he’s just an amazing man. He’s very forthcoming with information, so I keep telling him, ‘Dad, of course they are going to keep calling because you keep talking.’ When he speaks (everyone) thinks I am speaking, but I am not speaking. I said, ’It’s hard for me to tell you anything…’ What I have learned is I just can’t tell my dad anything. He has his own opinions and dads do what dads do.” He added: “I love my dad. He’s an incredible man and he’s been my role model my whole life. But, he does like to talk.”

It would seem Brady Jr. has resigned himself to the fact that his dad is, as Tristian Thompson would say, a chatty patty.