Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in embarrassing fashion on Monday night. After the game it looked like Brady might be ready to move on from Tampa. Whether he plays next year for another team, retires and goes into broadcasting, or some thing thing, we probably won't know for a while. But what we do know for sure is that Gisele went for a jog recently.
Here's how People described the jog:
Bündchen and Valente's latest photos together follow Brady's devastating NFL loss Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from chasing another ring at this year's Super Bowl.
Based on this and the headline you probably think this was some sort of celebratory jog. Or perhaps one meant to blow off steam because if your ex just lost in the playoffs, you're still kind of bummed because who doesn't like seeing someone they know on television? It's unclear, so we must continue down the rabbit hole. People appears to have gotten their story from a story in The Daily Mail with a very cryptic headline.
Gisele Bundchen shows off her toned frame as she steps out AGAIN with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente - after ex Tom Brady played disastrous Bucs game... sparking rumors it could be his last
The entire presise of this headline - Gisele went for a jog after the Bucs' game, which somehow sparked rumors he may retire - is undone in the very first sentence of the story.
Gisele Bundchen was spotted jogging with hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica last week - days before her ex Tom Brady sparked retirement rumors once again.
So there is literally no connection. How does retirement come into this? Well, Brady didn't specifically say he wasn't retiring. True, but also an incredible leap from there to that headline. Even connecting the jog to the game is completely wrong. You could just as easily tie Gisele's jog to Aaron Rodgers' playoff exit and impending retirement decision. Come to think of it, does anyone know if Shailene Woodley or Mallory Edens went for a jog recently? We might know which way Rodgers is leaning.