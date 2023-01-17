Tom Brady Isn't Done, But He Sounds Done in Tampa Bay
Tom Brady is moving on. He hasn't made an announcement or maybe even a decision, but he appears done in Tampa Bay. On Monday night his time with the Buccaneers ended with a thud as the Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay, 31-14. As Brady left the field he took off his hat and saluted the home fans - presumably for one last time.
Then he ended his press conference by thanking the assembled media for their hard work and support and saying how much he loved the organization.
Looks and sounds like a guy ready to move on. The only real question is where will he go? He's clearly got something left in the tank which is insane considering he's 45 - the age he originally wanted to play until. He went out there are threw the ball 66 times last night. The game was over and he just stayed out there throwing the ball.
He's used up the Bucs for everything they had. The time has clearly come for him to go to another, younger, more talented roster to play 17 more regular season games and take another shot at one last Super Bowl. And then do it again. It's not completely insane to think he's going to play until 50, but what else has he got going on?