Tom Brady Hates Rookie Quarterbacks Playing in the NFL
By Evan Bleier
Speaking to Stephen A. Smith in front of a live audience at Fanatics Fest in New York City, quarterback-turned-commentator Tom Brady was asked to name who he believes are the top quarterbacks in the NFL behind consensus league QB1 Patrick Mahomes.
"I see Josh Allen as someone who always impresses me as a player. I see Lamar Jackson who always impresses me as a player," Brady said. "Joe Burrow is really impressive the way he throws the ball. Another guy who's got a great connection with his teammates."
Smith then suggested Aaron Rodgers, who at age 40 is probably the closest thing to a peer 47-year-old Brady has remaining in the NFL, at No. 5. Without much hesitation, the seven-time Super Bowl winner agreed with Smith's assessment.
Brady's top five, Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow and Rodgers, doesn't contain any rookie quarterbacks (or Giants QB Daniel Jones). That shouldn't be a surprise because no one's seen enough from players like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix to know for sure if they'll actually be any good.
It also shouldn't be a surprise because Brady, who is quickly moving into "old man yelling at the sky" territory, really does not like rookie quarterbacks and called the way the way they are developed to play in the NFL a "tragedy" while he was speaking with Smith.
"I think it's just a tragedy that we're forcing these rookies to play early, but the reality is the only reason why we are is because we've dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play," Brady told Smith. "We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels, because they realize the players don't have the opportunity to go to a deep level. So they're just going to teach them where they're at."
It makes sense that Brady has an issue with rookie quarterbacks playing right off the bat because that's not what he did. A sixth-round pick, Brady sat on the bench as a rookie and only made it onto the field in his sophomore season when Bill Belichick turned to him following an injury to Patriots starter Drew Bledsoe.
Brady may have a point, but it'd be tough to convince Houston it was "a tragedy" to play reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud after he led the Texans to the playoffs last season and turned their fumbling football franchise around.