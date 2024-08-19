Closing on QB1 Job, Bo Nix Looking Like Draft-Day Steal for Broncos
By Evan Bleier
After completing 23-of-30 passes (76.7 percent) during two preseason games for 203 with two touchdowns and no interceptions while tacking on six rush attempts for 29 yards, the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL draft appears to be closing in on the QB1 job with the Denver Broncos.
Previously listed at the bottom of Denver's depth chart behind Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, Bo Nix led the Broncos to 10 points on their first two drives on Sunday night as Denver rolled to a 27-2 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers, who were mostly playing backups.
Nix, who started 61 games across three seasons at Auburn and two at Oregon and closed out his final season with the Ducks by completing an FBS record 77.4 percent of his pass attempts with 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions, is looking like he might be Denver head coach Sean Payton's top option at QB.
Perhaps that shouldn't be all that much of a surprise because 24-year-old Nix is close to Wilson (25) and Stidham (28) in age and may have even more experience playing high-level football than either of his competitors.
Following Sunday's win, Payton praised Nix, the first quarterback a team coached by the one-time Super Bowl winner has ever selected in the first round of the draft, but stopped short of naming him as Denver's starter.
"He did a good job at the line of scrimmage with some checks," Payton said. "You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. And you know, you kind of feel the poise when he’s playing. He’s played well. I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight."
If Nix does win the starting quarterback job, he’ll be the first rookie to start Week 1 for the Broncos since John Elway. While Nix probably won't ever be able to accomplish what No. 7, who was the first selection in the 1983 draft, did on the football for the Broncos, it seems like Denver got a steal at No. 12 in 2024.
Asked Sunday if he'd already won the job, Nix said, “That’s not for me to decide.” If Nix keeps playing the way he has, Payton's decision will be made for him and the Broncos will have a rookie quarterback under center in Week 1 when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.