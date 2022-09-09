Tom Brady's Comeback Makes For a Great NFL Storyline, Unless You Prefer Him Retired
Tom Brady will begin his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback on Sunday night. For a short time over the winter, it looked like that would not be the case as Brady briefly retired before ultimately deciding to come back for at least one more final season. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL, it was tremendous news. For Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, not so much.
Among the many rumors floated when Brady took his mysterious leave of absence during training camp was that there was tension at home. Page Six first reported the couple had a fight about the unretirement on September 1st. Since then no reports have come out to dispute that. Then this week PEOPLE reported that Gisele "wasn't thrilled" by his decision. And yesterday they reported that Gisele had no plans to attend the Bucs season opener.
A source with the Buccaneers tells PEOPLE that "it's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game," with extra security and snacks for the family, but "as of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game."
"It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," the source says. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
The insider adds that people are not bringing up Bündchen, 42, around Brady.
So that seems to currently be the accepted official unofficial story. Assuming Gisele watches the game from home with the required snacks, well, Sunday could be rough. Whatever is happening at home, Brady's un-retirement is a feel-good story for the league. NBC had Michael Jordan sit down to talk about Brady's unretirement to promote Sunday Night Football.
NBC is likely gearing up for three-plus hours of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth gushing about how much Brady loves the game, the competition and his teammates. How he just couldn't stay away. If you're a person who disagrees with that decision, this is not the broadcast for you. And neither will any of the other Bucs games this season.
Of course, there's always the chance that Brady was on The Masked Singer or just had a vacation planned and there's no marital strife. In which case Brady's comeback without ever really being away is a harmless storyline to be beaten into the ground that will only annoy the fans. And all that sh-t he has going on won't affect his availability again this season. Tune in to find out.