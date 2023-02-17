Tom Brady Will be a Free Agent Next Month. Just Saying!
Tom Brady retired earlier this month, ending his legendary 23 year career. Or did he? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted this morning that Mike Garafolo has reported that Tom Brady will cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a full $35.1 million charge this year which means he will become a free agent on March 15th. According to Florio, it doesn't matter that Brady filed his retirement paperwork. He can sign somewhere next month if he wants to.
Very, very interesting! Tom Brady a free agent? With just three months to go until training camp stars? And less than six months until the regular season starts? And about nine months until the playoffs start? You weren't actually considering counting out Touchdown Tom, were you?
Brady's hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers, still have a weird quarterback situation where everyone is hurt, but will maybe be healthy, and they all look kind of good, but you're not sure if they're really that good or it's just small sample size.
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and they were recruiting Brady before he went to the Bucs. Same for the Miami Dolphins who kind of need a quarterback because Tua Tagovailoa seems brittle.
Then there's the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers who both might be pretty good if they had a decent quarterback. Is Tom Brady decent at 45? You bet! Should we keep creating Tom Brady-based content whether he's retiring or not in hopes it clicks? Hell yes! It's not like he's got anything else going on this year.