Five Ways For FOX to Use Tom Brady on Super Bowl Coverage
Tom Brady has officially retired. Again. Whether this one sticks is yet to be seen, but for now, Brady is retired, which frees him up to start his first real job at FOX. No more playing a game for a living. It's time to buckle down and get serious about his future. The only question is, when does he start so he can start cashing those obscenely large checks? FOX has a pretty big broadcast coming up of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If Brady wanted to make a splash he could show up in Glendale and insert himself somewhere in FOX's coverage. Here are five potential things he could do next week.
Join the Crew at the Desk
There's no need to reinvent the wheel, but we may need to put a leaf in this table. On Sunday there were six people sitting at the desk FOX had on location for the NFC Championship Game. Brady could join (from left to right) Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Gronk, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson at the desk for the broadcast. He could sit on the end or maybe pull up a chair on the other side and face the field. And just like that he changes the broadcast game. What can't he do?
Rob Gronkowski Interview
In all seriousness, an extended conversation between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski about everything Super Bowl would probably be pretty interesting. Brady and Gronk played in four Super Bowls together, winning three (Gronk was injured when the Patriots won Super Bowl LI). Brady played in another five Super Bowls on his own. He was there for Janet Jackson, the Helmet Catch and 28-3 and Gronk probably has no memory of any of them!
Local Guide For FOX Employees
Tom Brady has previously played two Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium. Technically it was University of Phoenix Stadium when Brady played in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLIX, but it was the same location. So he has spent two full Super Bowl weeks in Glendale. He knows the area and he has nothing better to do. So he can recommend a restaurant or give somebody a ride.
Coffee Run
Super Bowl Sunday is a marathon and a grind. The pregame show starts hours before the actual game. And as Tom Brady will tell you, the actual game takes a uniquely long time to actually play. Basically, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are in for a very long day. They're going to need plenty of food and drink and someone is going to have to make sure they don't see the bottom of a cup. Who better to make those coffee runs than the new guy? Combine that with his familiarity with the area and he makes the perfect Super Bowl gopher.
Announce His Comeback
Look, we all know this isn't going to stick. Brady threw for the third most yards in the NFL this season. Yeah, he's going to be 46, but the guy can still throw the ball around and he's going to sit there watching people discuss Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts and think he should be playing in this game. The man wore his hat backwards in his final press conference. This is clearly a man who still feels young at heart. Last year he hijacked the news on Selection Sunday. What better way to show he's the king of kings than to announce his unretirement right before the Super Bowl, live on FOX? Everyone will hate it. It's so Brady.