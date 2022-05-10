Lachlan Murdoch Says Tom Brady Will Join FOX as Lead NFL Analyst When He Retires
By Stephen Douglas
Tom Brady has retirement plans. During FOX's earnings call on Tuesday morning, CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced that Brady would join FOX as the lead NFL analyst after he was done playing football. No start date was announced.
Brady OK'd this announcement because he's been known to balk when other people leak his plans. When his retirement leaked this winter he denied it before announcing and then coming out of retirement a short time later. It also came out that FOX wanted Brady to replace Troy Aikman before he returned to Tampa.
Brady won't start his new job until at least the 2023 season.