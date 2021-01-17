Tom Brady Dominated Drew Brees in College
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 17, 2021, 12:47 PM EST
Ahead of the Chiefs game against the Browns this week, a lot of people have been discussing the time Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield combined for over 1,700 yards of offense and 125 total points when they squared off in college in 2016. Fewer people are discussing Tom Brady and Drew Brees' college showdown in 1999, but the two elder statesmen of the NFL did indeed have a classic Big Ten showdown, which Brady dominated.
in a matchup featuring two quarterbacks who would go on to set virtually every career NFL passing record, No. 4 Michigan beat No. 11 Purdue 38-12 in 1999. Brady was 15-of-25 passing for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns against zero interceptions. Brees was 20-of-49 passing for 293 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Here's some video of the matchup.
For all the kids out there, yes, this is the broadcast quality we all had to live with back in 1999. And, for those who don't know or don't remember, Brady was mired in a quarterback battle against Drew Henson at the time and ceded time to his backup in this game. What a world to consider.
Now, let's compare that to the Mahomes-Mayfield shootout in college.
Pretty incredible how much things changed in 17 years. Not only is pixelation a thing of the past, but a run-first approach in the Big Ten is likewise gone. The only constants have been Brady and Brees, who are nearing the end of their playing careers, but will give us at least one more showdown to remember them by.