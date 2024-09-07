Tom Brady Commercial Perfectly Hypes His NFL Broadcasting Debut
By Joe Lago
"Tommy ... WHY?"
Ever since Fox signed Tom Brady to a landmark 10-year, $375 million contract as its new No. 1 NFL analyst, the question has followed the 47-year-old NFL legend who accomplished everything there is to achieve on the field during his Hall of Fame 23-year career that ended in 2022.
The query is at the beginning of the excellent Fox commercial that dropped during Saturday's Texas-Michigan game to hype Brady's much-anticipated NFL broadcaster debut on Sunday when he calls the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
The ad explains why Brady chose to pursue broadcasting. The answers come from Brady himself in the form of his personas as QB for the Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The common denominator in all of the reasons is his undying hunger and motivation that drove him from a 2000 sixth-round pick to unprecedented NFL success.
There's humor in the commercial, as Brady asks himself, "Why don't you lay on a beach getting fat on Pina Coladas?" A doubting voice also ponders "Why not buy a soccer team?" to which he annoyingly responds, "Got one." Brady invested in English soccer club Birmingham City last year.
The commercial then gets to the main question: "What they're really asking is why don't you quit football?" (The cynic would say there are 375 million reasons.)
A resounding response ensues. "They don't understand that you live and breathe for football because you're TOM FREAKIN' BRADY," Brady tells himself. "Our football journey isn't even close to done."
Brady then gets up from his chair and says, "Back to work."
It remains to be seen if Brady can live up to his record contract. He will definitely put in the time to master his new craft. However, Brady will be limited in how he prepares for games and what he can say about teams due to restrictions from his pending part-ownership bid with the Las Vegas Raiders.