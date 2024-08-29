Tom Brady Will Be Severely Restricted While Broadcasting NFL Games
By Joe Lago
With a Fox contract that will pay him $37.5 million a year, Tom Brady became the highest-paid announcer in sports. He also might be the sports broadcaster with the most difficult challenges to do his job.
Because of his pending approval as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady will have limited access to NFL teams in preparation for game broadcasts. The seven-time Super Bowl winner won't be allowed to watch team practices or participate in production meetings with players and coaches, severely curtailing his ability to provide up-to-date insights on the franchises in the games that he calls.
Reportedly, the restrictions were discussed at NFL meetings in Minneapolis on Tuesday, and they will begin immediately, starting with Brady's NFL analyst debut for the September 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
The lack of access doesn't mean Brady won't be prepared.
In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Brady said he has immersed himself in deep research for his new football role "to put myself in a position to understand what it takes to be really good at this."
"I'm fired up," he said. "And it's been, I think, a lot of preparation to get to this point. So I think now it's, for me, how does the preps translate into a real-life game.
"I actually think when I see that red light go on, I think it'll be pretty exciting for me to be like 'Here we go!'"
Last year, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he had come to an agreement with Brady for the future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer to join the team's ownership group. The deal has yet to be finalized, with Brady's discounted rate for a proposed 10% stake reportedly raising concerns among league owners.
If Brady's bid to become a Raiders owner gets approved, he will have more restrictions placed on him as a broadcaster. Like all owners, Brady would be prevented from criticizing game officials and other teams. Any opinions considered excessive would be punished with a fine or even a suspension.
Fortunately for the 47-year-old Brady, he has his glorious 23-year NFL career and record seven Super Bowl victories to lean on if he's ever searching for the right thing to say.