Timmy Trumpet Helped the Mets Beat the Dodgers in August, But Where Do They Go From Here?
Timmy Trumpet performed "Narcos" live during Edwin Diaz's entrance on Wednesday night as the New York Mets closer shut the door on a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a capacity crowd at Citi Field. It was another legitimate moment.
If you were on Twitter when Diaz walked out, you would have thought this was Queen at Live Aid, which is fitting because if the Mets are somehow able to ride Timmy Trumpet and Edwin Diaz to the World Series this song will basically be the Queens version of "We Are The Champions." [author smirks]
After watching it unfold online last night, I tweeted that "only sports fans could convince themselves seeing someone play the trumpet for 30 seconds is the greatest thing they've ever seen." It may have sounded more like a dig than intended because it was pretty damn cool and it is the exact kind of thing that can really only happen when sports are good.
Teams, fans, franchises, etc. adopting songs is fun and sometimes has the potential to turn into tradition. Does it make sense that Wisconsin students have been jumping around since 1998? No. Do they have a lot of fun doing it? Yes.
Timmy Trumpet (who I cannot just call "Trumpet," but might consider calling "Mr. Trumpet" in future posts about the Mets) was actually at the game on Tuesday night. It was his first-ever baseball game and he played "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," but with no save opportunity, he decided to return last night. Will he ever leave? Some people think he shouldn't.
It's ridiculous, but also a legitimate suggestion. Where do Timmy Trumpet and the Mets go from here? The Mets had a great moment and got a win over the Dodgers, but it was still August. They're going to need this in October if they want one for the, well, I don't know the technical term, but whatever the ring finger touches on the trumpet.
Does Steve Cohen have the kind of money to make an internationally touring DJ the team's in-house trumpet player just so he can perform 30-seconds a night? Well, uh, yeah. The MLB Postseason begins on October 7th and he's sceduled to play a festival in San Diego on October 9th and then he only has three more dates announced through November 5th when he's supposed to play Beyond Monterrey in Mexico. That's also the date of a potential Game 7 of the World Series. Choices will have to be made.