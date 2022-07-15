Tiger Woods, Tears in His Eyes, Did Not Stop on Swilcan Bridge, Encouraging Hope He'd Be Back in 2027
Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
Generally, when a player knows they are making their final trek towards the 18th green at St. Andrews, they stop on the bridge to take pictures. It's the fact that he did not stop that has fans clinging to hope that Woods has not played his final round at St. Andrews. With the Open returning in 2027, Woods will be 51-years old.
However, after the round he sounded less optimistic, saying it "might" have been his last Open at St. Andrews.
Whatever he's thinking or feeling right now, until Tiger Woods has retired and moved on from the sport of golf, there will always be people expecting him to play and compete. No matter how unrealistic that often feels.
Whatever happens, Tiger and St. Andrews will live on in golf history together forever as Woods won the 2000 and 2005 British Opens at the Old Course.