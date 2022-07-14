What is Tiger Woods' Score at The Open Championship?
The 150th Open Championship teed off on Thursday on the Old Course at historic St. Andrews in Scotland. Tiger Woods was there and we're going to keep you updated on his round throughout the day. Anything Tiger does that is notable will be right here.
UPDATE: +6 thru 7
What is Tiger Woods' Tee Time?
Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:59 a.m. ET. Woods is paired with fellow American Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, a 27-year old from Sheffield, England. For Homa, it's a dream come true and a long time in the making.
Homa has been pursuing this round for nearly a decade.
1st Hole - Double-Bogey
Here's Tiger teeing off.
He was in the water on his second shot and ended up with a double-bogey.
2nd Hole - Par
3rd Hole - Bogey
4th Hole - Bogey
5th Hole - Par
6th Hole - Par
7th Hole - Double-Bogey