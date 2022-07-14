The Big Lead
What is Tiger Woods' Score at The Open Championship?

Stephen Douglas
The 150th Open - Day One
The 150th Open - Day One / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
The 150th Open Championship teed off on Thursday on the Old Course at historic St. Andrews in Scotland. Tiger Woods was there and we're going to keep you updated on his round throughout the day. Anything Tiger does that is notable will be right here.

What is Tiger Woods' score at the Britsh Open?

UPDATE: +6 thru 7

What is Tiger Woods' Tee Time?

Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:59 a.m. ET. Woods is paired with fellow American Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, a 27-year old from Sheffield, England. For Homa, it's a dream come true and a long time in the making.

Homa has been pursuing this round for nearly a decade.

1st Hole - Double-Bogey

Here's Tiger teeing off.

He was in the water on his second shot and ended up with a double-bogey.

2nd Hole - Par

3rd Hole - Bogey

4th Hole - Bogey

5th Hole - Par

6th Hole - Par

7th Hole - Double-Bogey

