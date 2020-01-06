Three Bold Predictions for Vikings-49ers By Stephen Douglas | Jan 05 2020 Jimmy Garoppolo flexes. | Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The NFL's Divisional Round matchups are set and on Saturday the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings will travel to face the NFC's top seed, the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a look at three bold predictions for that contest.

1. Jimmy G Hype will reach insufferable levels

Jimmy Garoppolo has never taken a snap in the playoffs. He had a pretty good regular season, but it wasn't spectacular. Tom Brady was eliminated in the Wild Card round, so the media will be hungry to push Garoppolo as the future of the NFL. He's the one the Patriots let get away. All he has to do is win a Divisional Round game as a top seed and not look horrible doing it.

2. Stefon Diggs will be happy

The 49ers had the one of the best defenses in the NFL this season and led the league in pass defense. That sounds like trouble for the Vikings, but when you consider how good the Niners' offense is, the Vikings will probably be playing from behind most -- if not all -- of the game. That means Kirk Cousins is going to be airing it out and that means a lot of targets for the Minnesota's wide receivers. There will be no helmet throwing or sideline arguments. Just those sweet, sweet targets.

3. Who is Raheem Mostert?

Mostert was the Niners' leading runner this season with 772 rushing yards. That's 13 more yards than he had during his four year college career at Purdue, which ended in 2014. After going undrafted in 2015, Mostert spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears before finding a home in San Francisco.

He entered this season as a 27-year old with 41 career rushing attempts. Over the last five weeks of the regular season he averaged 12.8 carries per game. He's one of the fastest guys in the NFL and now he's one big run away from the football public collectively saying, "wait, who is that?"