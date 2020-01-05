VIDEO: Stefon Diggs Gets Frustrated and Throws Helmet After No Targets By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020 Stefon Diggs throws helmet.

If I had a nickel for every time a Vikings wide receiver, usually Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen, in the Kirk Cousins era lets the world see his frustration, I'd have about a dollar right now. In today's Wild Card playoff game against the Saints, it's the middle of third quarter Diggs has yet to be targeted. He doesn't like that (bottom video):

Now Diggs is going through some things.pic.twitter.com/E5ZFgavRW9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2020

On one hand it's hard to blame Diggs after the Vikings failed to move the chains on third down. On the other, they were big underdogs and have a lead in the second half in a hostile road environment. From afar, this is a not a great time to be showing everybody his frustrations.