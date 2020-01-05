VIDEO: Stefon Diggs Gets Frustrated and Throws Helmet After No Targets
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020
If I had a nickel for every time a Vikings wide receiver, usually Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen, in the Kirk Cousins era lets the world see his frustration, I'd have about a dollar right now. In today's Wild Card playoff game against the Saints, it's the middle of third quarter Diggs has yet to be targeted. He doesn't like that (bottom video):
On one hand it's hard to blame Diggs after the Vikings failed to move the chains on third down. On the other, they were big underdogs and have a lead in the second half in a hostile road environment. From afar, this is a not a great time to be showing everybody his frustrations.