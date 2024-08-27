The ‘Unfiltered’ Angel Reese Is Ready to Speak Her Mind
By Joe Lago
While she continues to rack up 20-rebound games for the Chicago Sky, rookie forward Angel Reese keeps growing her personal brand off the court.
Last week, Reese landed a no-brainer of a candy endorsement deal by becoming a brand ambassador for Reese's Pieces, which is the nickname she gave to her loyal fans.
On Tuesday, the WNBA's leading rebounder announced she is launching her own podcast called "Unapologetically Angel," joining fellow LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast Network" on Playermaker HQ, the home of "The Roomates Show" with New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
The 22-year-old Reese will discuss everything that interests her in sports, entertainment, fashion and business with co-host Maya Reese, who is not related. Episodes will be released every Thursday starting September 5.
"It’s another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn’t necessarily have before," Reese said in an interview with Complex. "I can’t wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me."
"I mainly want this podcast to be a place for authentic and unfiltered conversations," she said. "Whether I’m sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment."
Reese shed more light on her show in a video posted on Tuesday afternoon. She said there will be guests — "your favorite actresses, artists, anybody that y'all want to see" — and she made it clear that her views will come "from my perspective, my voice."
Reese achieved social media stardom while helping LSU win the women's basketball national championship in 2023. That's also when she became a popular foil to fellow WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark, whose Iowa Hawkeyes lost to Reese's Tigers in the title game.
Both Clark and Reese have given the WNBA an unprecedented boost in attendance, TV ratings and interest. The rivalry talk has become tired for Reese, who, a month into her pro career, declared she was done with having the media "twist my words."
With her podcast, Reese will have the platform to speak her truth to a very large audience. She has a following of nearly nine million combined on TikTok (4.2 million), Instagram (4 million), X/Twitter (more than 590,000) and YouTube (more than 35,000),