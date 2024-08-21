Angel Reese Makes a No-Brainer Candy Endorsement Deal
By Joe Lago
When your adoring fans are called "Reese's Pieces," the endorsement deal is so obvious that it doesn't need the usual litany of powerpoint presentations and pitches.
Fittingly, Angel Reese and The Hersey Company came together on a partnership that will have the WNBA rookie star serve as a brand ambassador for the Reese's Pieces candy, according to the Boardroom. There's even a collection of “Angel x Reese’s” swag, with the first drop featuring T-shirts, hats and hoodies.
“The fans really made this happen,” Reese said in a statement. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way.”
The Chicago Sky forward came up with the nickname for her fans in June and has been addressing them that way ever since. Not surprisingly, the company seized on the natural connection.
The WNBA is enjoying unprecedented popularity thanks to exceptional rookie talents like Reese.
Reese built a following in college for her flashy style and gritty play as a first-team All-American selection and national champion at LSU. The 22-year-old has made an immediate impact on the Sky, who currently hold the WNBA's eighth and final playoff spot at 11-16.
Reese set a new WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles to enter the Rookie of the Year race with Caitlin Clark. However, the Indiana Fever star guard is setting league records of her own to reestablish herself as the clear-cut favorite for top rookie honors.
Clark has her own list of endorsement deals that will continue to grow. But if Reese can become a brand ambassador for Reese's Pieces, surely the former Iowa star can land a similar layup of a deal.
Where you at, Clark Bar?