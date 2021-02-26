The Official Water of the UFC is a Monster Energy Drink
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 26, 2021, 11:41 AM EST
The UFC and Monster Energy have agreed to a new three-year deal, according to Ariel Helwani. Normally, we would not care about this or take note at all. There's nothing inherently interesting about it. However, this time, Helwani dropped in two hilarious tidbits in this tweet.
First, Monster Energy has a director of combat, which sounds hilarious for a beverage company. Based on LinkedIn, that doesn't appear to be Hans Molenkamp's official title, but it could be. He's in charge of negotiating with UFC, Bellator, and combat athletes.
The second, and maybe more important thing in there is that Monster is also now the official water of the UFC. To be clear, Monster does not appear to sell water. They do have a sports drink line called Monster Hydro, which does feature a clear, zero-sugar option with 188mg of caffeine in each bottle. From the website:
“Water World!” 70% of Earth is covered with water. You got bottled water from Mountains, Glaciers, Virgin Springs, Tropical Islands, and The Arctic. There’s Mineralized, Fortified, Ionized, Electrified, pH Balanced, Triple Filtered and straight out of the city tap. What’s the point? You gotta hydrate every day so you might as well enjoy a boost while you’re at it. Monster Hydro - Non carbonated, sugar free with natural flavors to make it thirst quenching and easy drinking. We added just enough of that “Monster Magic" to get you fired up.
Hopefully this is all OK with Derrick "The Beast" Lewis. Over the summer he complained that he couldn't get a deal done with Monster. You can see that Body Armor was on the table at the time. Apparently, that was the official "sports drink" of the UFC.
If he still has a problem, he will probably have to take it up with the director of combat.