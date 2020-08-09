Derrick Lewis Wins By KO, Tells ESPN Audience He Has to Go to the Bathroom
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 09 2020
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis knocked out submission artist Aleksei Oleinik during the second round of their UFC Fight Night bout on Saturday night. With the KO, Lewis became the UFC's all-time leader in knockouts by a heavyweight. After the win, he delayed a trip to the bathroom to speak to Paul Felder.
Here's the uncensored version of that.
Based on the reactions of Lewis and Paul Fedlder, it's hard to tell if that was intentional. I mean, Lewis did just have a headset put on his head, so he had to assume someone could hear him. You could argue that he wasn't thinking clearly after he just got punched in the head and was briefly choked moments earlier, but he was thinking clearly enough to remember to shout out Mike's Seafood and Texas Shaved Ice during the same interview so I don't know.