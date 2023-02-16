The Dan Le Batard Show Refused to Stick to Sports Again
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz veered away from sports talk today and instead subjected unsuspecting listeners to some insanely hot movie takes. First Stan Van Gundy appeared on the show and went off on The Banshees of Inisherin, which is currently nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Van Gundy hated Banshees and doesn't believe anyone else could like it either.
"Everybody watches that movie and think it sucks, but the thing is, is they, the critics all tell you this movie's great and oh the cinematography ,so you want to act like all sophisticated like you actually notice this crap so you say you like the movie. No one actually liked that movie. That movie was horrible."
This is also the point in the video where Jessica Smetana gets involved, telling Van Gundy, "It was too nuanced. It went over your head on a little tiny plane screen." A few seconds later she took another pointed shot at the TNT analyst reminding everyone he liked Bohemian Rhapsody. And then Van Gundy spoiled the entire movie, but got bleeped as everyone in the studio was dying laughing.
Presumably, Van Gundy's appearance also led to this survey where Le Batard asked Twitter if Diet Coke is disgusting first thing in the morning. (Survey currently says YES.)
After Van Gundy left, David Samson called in and brought up tiered ticket prices at movie theaters, comparing going to a movie to a Broadway show. Smetana again spoke for the common person.
Eventually, it was revealed that everyone involved in the conversation was as knowledgable about movie ticket prices as they were Vince Wilfork's love life.