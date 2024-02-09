Timberwolves Announcer Points Out Bucks Waved the White Flag By Putting in Thanasis Antetokounmpo
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 129-105, on Thursday night. With the loss the Bucks dropped to 1-5 in the Doc Rivers era. The low point of the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Jim Pete, the Wolves play-by-play voice on Bally Sports North noticed Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting ready to check in and told the audience, "The white flag is being waved."
Not surprisingly, Pete ended up being right. The Bucks shut everything down and Thanasis finished the game making some very aggressive moves that must have had Robin Lopez looking up from the book he was reading courtside.
Now, in fairness to the Bucks, they were without Kris Middleton and Damian Lillard last night, but that doesn't quite explain why Thanasis is out there throwing up shots like that at any point in an NBA game.
The most amusing part of all of this is that this was the first time that Doc Rivers saw Thanasis in action as his coach. He probably didn't walk away from the experienced too impressed. As the losses continue to mount, Rivers is going to need to sit down with Giannis and ask him what they need to do to avoid a situation where his brother enters another game.