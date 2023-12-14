Thanasis Antetokounmpo Went Absolutely Nuts After Flagrant Foul on Giannis
By Liam McKeone
The Milwaukee Bucks' 14-point win over the Indianapolis Pacers might've been the most entertaining game of the season if you're into petty drama above all else. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high and franchise-record 64 points but flipped out after the game because the Pacers took the game ball. Things got so ridiculous he sprinted towards Indy's locker room in full view of the cameras while a trainer desperately yanked at his jersey. It was all so, so dramatic.
And yet the most dramatic thing that happened last night didn't have anything to do with the game ball(s), as shocking as that might be. No, the award for Most Dramatic Act belongs to Giannis' brother, Thanasis.
During the third quarter, Aaron Neismith fouled the hell of out Giannis and took him to the floor by grabbing his neck. He was given a Flagrant 1 foul for doing so. It was a playoff-level foul in December so everybody took offense, but Thanasis absolutely lost his marbles. In the background of the replay of Giannis getting hacked you can see Thanasis literally flailing for 30 seconds while attempting to escape the grasp of his teammates to go... defend his brother's honor or something.
I mean, I get it. Thansis' only role on this team is being the MVP's brother, which means he needs to act the enforcer when someone gets too physical. He does not provide any added value otherwise.
But also! He looked like a little kid in that video trying to go throw one last punch after a schoolyard brawl. Have some pride. And I know he's not thinking logically like this but if there is anyone on this earth who could defend themselves, it's probably the guy nicknamed The Greek Freak for his god-like muscles and athleticism. Get mad but no need to pretend like you're going to get out there and do something Giannis can't.
A rather embarrassing evening for the Antetokounmpos.