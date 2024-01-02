Texas Fan Went Insane in Oklahoma Player's DMs After He Flashed Horns Down at the Sugar Bowl
By Kyle Koster
Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs was among the players honored during the Sugar Bowl as part of the Allstate Good Works Team, which recognizes players for their work off the field. He took the opportunity to give all the Texas fans in attendance a Horns Down gesture, which they very much did not appreciate on a night that would get worse as Washington ultimately prevailed.
This is a very serious offense in the very serious college football world and pissed a lot of people off. Many Longhorns fans started a "OU sucks" chant after being disrespected like that. Others sought out other avenues. Like peppering Downs' Instagram inbox with an insane amount of derogatory messages.
Scroll down to see some of the strongest loser energy to ever be captured on camera phone.
Not sure that a more eloquent fit of rage would be better but if you're going to go through all the work of harassing a college kid online because they did a hand thing you might as well try to be clever. Spamming them with "you suck" over and over and over again prevents the hatred from really landing. Oh well, maybe next time.