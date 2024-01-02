ESPN After Dark: Woman Caught Flashing on Bourbon Street During Washington - Texas Broadcast
The Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns, 37-31, on Monday night in the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The game took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which meant ESPN had to use some live shots of Bourbon Street. You simply don't go to New Orleans without wandering down Bourbon Street. Those are just the rules. And if you happen to see a bare breast like ESPN did, well, that's just how the world works.
ESPN was coming back from a commercial break with a camera operator taking a stroll down Bourbon Street when America caught a glimpse of a woman trying to get some beads. The good news was that it was very late on a school night so most impressionable young football fans were in bed by the time this happened around 11:30 p.m. The bad news is that there were still a lot of adults watching the game like hawks, just waiting for something like this to happen.
Searching something as simple as "ESPN flash" on Twitter, as one does on January 2nd, will show you a lot of people who were ready to whip their phones out and hit rewind so they could show the world what they had seen.
ESPN's Bill Hofheimer was tasked with giving a somber statement to the Associated Press about why the worldwide leader in sports would show a girl going wild. Via the AP: "We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast."
Mistakes were made. Lessons were learned. Beads were earned. Let's hope we can all move on from this controversial incident.