Texas Coach Rodney Terry Yelled at UCF Players Doing Horns Down: 'Don't Do That S---'
By Kyle Koster
UCF went into Austin and took down Texas, 77-71, in a hotly contested athletic competition. Then things got incredibly stupid during the postgame handshake line when Longhorns coach Rodney Terry got very upset and berated some Knights players for having the audacity to flash a Horns Down signal.
After informing them all that such juvenile behavior was classless, he advised them to not do that shit. Some would say it was a beautiful teaching moment. Anyone not hopeless devoted to Texas athletics would say it was profoundly embarrassing.
"About 6 or 7 guys putting the horns down," Terry said postgame. "We don't do that because when you do those kinds of things, it looks very classless."
That's great but who is we here? Of course Texas doesn't do the Horns Down. But their opponents do from time to time and it always sends anyone with burnt orange in their veins into an absolute tizzy. UCF Johnny Dawkins intimated that he'd get to the bottom of what happened and coach accordingly but I sincerely hope he laughs when he studies the tape and sees a 55-year-old man completely overreacting to some 19-year-olds pointing two fingers at the floor instead of the sky.
I don't even mean to be too critical of Terry, even if he should probably coach his own team and let the other coach worry about the other team. He's employed by Texas and standing on business over a hand signal that's super important to that community is going to score him major points with the fanbase.
At the same time, it's probably okay to laugh.